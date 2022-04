PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A power outage is affecting hundreds around Peoria Monday.

According to the Ameren outage map, 560 customers are currently without power.

Ameren said the outage started just before 7 p.m. and they estimate power will be restored by 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

