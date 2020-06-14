More than 500 positive COVID-19 cases in Tri-County, nearly 70% of people recovers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County area has more than 500 COVID-19 cases, the Peoria City/County Health Department released Sunday.

In Peoria, there are 388 positive cases, 91 in Tazewell and 25 in Woodford County, bringing the total to 504. The death for the area is 28.

Peoria has 20 deaths, Tazewell has six, and Woodford County has two deaths. Sixty-seven percent of people in the Tri-County has recovered. Four percent of people with the virus are being hospitalized.

In Peoria County, 242 people have recovered from the virus. There are 112 people at home isolating and 14 people are being treated at a local hospital.

