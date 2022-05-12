NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Rivian’s R1T vehicles are now being recalled due to potential danger.

Approximately 502 of Rivian’s trucks are being recalled due to the Occupant Classification System (OCS) not deactivating the airbag when a child or child seat is installed in the front passenger seat.

Because of this, the vehicles do not meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”

The consequence of this failure is that a child in the front seat may be at risk of injury in the event of a passenger airbag deployment during a crash.

Rivian Service Centers will replace the front passenger seat, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2022.

Owners may contact Rivian customer service at 1-734-855-4345. Rivian’s number for this recall is FSAM-651.