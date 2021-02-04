More than 60,000 snacks delivered to OSF frontline workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The donation came from a natural foods company, Purely Elizabeth. The granola bars and clusters were split amongst 14 OSF Healthcare locations throughout Illinois and the U-P of Michigan.

Thursday morning, OSF Healthcare in Peoria received 23 pallets of nutritious snacks for frontline workers. These workers include nurses, doctors, janitors, and food service staff.

OSF Healthcare Spokesperson, Shelli Dankoff said snacks like these are ideal for busy days and the team is extremely grateful especially as days get longer with COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“You’ve been on your feet, often very long hours of the day and you may not get a very long break to go grab a bite of lunch. Just to sit down and have that bar and I think the other part of it is… knowing somebody is thinking about you,” said Dankoff.