More than $8 million coming to Peoria International Airport

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) said a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration worth $8,057,860 will be going to the Peoria International Airport (PIA) Friday.

The money will be going to the final phase of a construction project that will expand the existing terminal apron to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.

Director of Airports at PIA Gene Olson said the expansion will help larger planes land to Peoria.

“Before the pandemic, they were starting to bring larger planes to Peoria,” Olson said. “What this expansion will do is provide additional space for larger aircraft.”

Bustos called PIA a vital transportation hub.

“Peoria International Airport is a vital transportation hub and a major economic driver in our corner of Illinois,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased to announce this federal grant to move this critical project forward and improve their operations. We must continue to invest in our infrastructure to rebuild our country and create good-paying jobs in our communities.”

The grant is from the Federal Aviation Administration which promotes efficiency, infrastructure, and security at airports around the country.