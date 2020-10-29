More than 80 grams of suspected drugs, cash and loaded AK-47 seized during Bloomington narcotic investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Bloomington man is currently behind bars after approximately 31.4 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and an undisclosed amount of cash were discovered.

Early Thursday morning the Bloomington Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics

Team (SWAT) and Vice Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of W. Market Street as a result of a drug investigation.

Damoni C. Good, 25, of Bloomington, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon – felon possessing a firearm.

Good was transported to the McLean County Jail where no bond information is available at this time.

