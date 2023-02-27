BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — More than 800 people came out to Bloomington’s Miller Park Lake and plunged into frigid waters Saturday morning.

Multiple central Illinois law enforcement agencies came out to show their support, including Bloomington and Normal Police Department. Bloomington detective Steve Brown said he’s done many polar plunges over the years but Saturday’s was the chilliest.

“I’ve done about 5 plunges and this is the coldest one. I wasn’t expecting it, I kind of went in today thinking it was going to be warm and I was fooled. It was really cold,” said Brown.

The funds from the plunge directly support Special Olympics Illinois.

Organizer Michelle Mayor said so far they’ve raised more than $130,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

“The money we raise funds programming for our athletes so that includes year-round sports and training, but it also includes health education, personal development, leadership development so its really providing opportunities with intellectual disabilities,” said Mayor.

Illinois State University student Haley Molidor said she took the plunge for her love of sports and to spread a message of inclusively.

“It’s a way to come together and support the love of sports for all people and all inclusive, it’s for everyone and it’s a great way to come together,” said Molidor.