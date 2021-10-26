More than $80,000 in federal grants headed to Central Illinois cities to improve law enforcement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local cities are getting a boost in federal funding to help support their police departments.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) made the announcement Tuesday and said the U.S. Department of Justice is giving the cities of Moline, Pekin, Peoria, and Rockford a combined $275,990 in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program grants.

Bustos said those cities plan to use the funding to, “improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment to help them best serve their communities.”

“We have to make sure that our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep folks safe,” Bustos said.

Listed below are the cities receiving the funding and how much they will get: