More than 800,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 145 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 804,174 cases, including 13,487 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,825 specimens for a total 11,274,608. 

As of last night, 5,199 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,071 patients were in the ICU and 626 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 1 –6 is 9.9%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 1 –6  is 11.8%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News