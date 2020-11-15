More than 9 million COVID-19 tests in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 10,631 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 72 more deaths.

Six of those deaths came from Lasalle and Peoria Counties. In Lasalle County, four men died. One was in his 70s and three were in their 80s. In Peoria County, a female in her 70s and a male in his 90s died. According to the IDPH, there are 573,616 COVID-19 cases and a total of 10,742 deaths throughout the state.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,831 specimens for a total of 9,070,841. As of Saturday night, 5,474 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 were in the ICU and 490 of COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases from November 8 through November 14 is 12.8%. The statewide seven-day test positivity is 14.8%.