More than $90,000 worth of marijuana, THC products confiscated from Galesburg man

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man is now being held in the county jail after carrying more than 28lbs of cannabis and one pound of THC wax in his vehicle.

Gabriel Hilman, 25, was charged with manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams and possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams. He has been booked in the Knox County Jail where his bond has been set at $50,000.

Monday, police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Blaine Ave. for a broken windshield, when they discovered a vacuum-sealed bag on the floor and the smell of fresh cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a large box containing several vacuum-sealed bags were located in the back seat. The wax was found on the floor.

Evidence photo courtesy of the Galesburg Police Department

The estimated street value of the products was more than $90,000 according to a press release.