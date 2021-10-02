More Than Pink Walk brings hundreds out to fight breast cancer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people donned pink shirts to walk through Peoria Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2, to bring awareness to breast cancer and raise money for research.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation More Than Pink Walk was held virtually last year but was available to people in in-person starting at the Metro Center and online this year.

Foundation leaders said they had 550 people register in total for the walk, and they have raised more than $150,000 for the cause.

Chris Becker is a breast cancer survivor and stopped treatment six years ago. She said she’s happy to be back in person.

“Every time I come out I feel the companionship, the community,” Becker said.

Becker said the Foundation is something that helped her find support and resources when her life changed after diagnoses and treatment. She said that’s the point of the walk each year.

“A lot of the change to the different colors really makes it,” Becker said. “Research is how we’re going to get a cure. Care, community, work together, and that’s what we find here at the race.”

Another survivor at the race, Robin Palmer, has been in remission for 19 years. Palmer said she has been attending the walk for more than 30 years, raising thousands for the cause.

“Komen has been by my side since the very beginning,” Palmer said. “They were there with camisoles, with resources, a lot of resources.”

Palmer said she encourages people newly diagnosed with breast cancer to become a part of the Komen sisterhood.

“It’s wonderful,” Palmer said. “We just love each other, and we love getting together and sharing our stories, and helping newly diagnosed women.”

Becker said each year the race brings more awareness to breast cancer, giving people hope for a cure.

“The percentage of survivors has gone up year after year after year, and that is the main goal, that nobody dies from breast cancer this year,” Becker said. “We’re not there yet, but it’s getting closer.”

The Susan G. Komen Foundation is accepting donations through the end of October.