Country music star Morgan Wallen cancels summer tour, Tailgate N’ Tallboys announce extra day of music

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music singer Morgan Wallen announced he will not be touring this summer.

According to a letter released on Twitter, Tuesday, April 13, he said he had taken months away to work on himself, and still needs more time off.

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it,” Wallen Stated. “Therefore I will not be performing tour dates this summer.”

Wallen said while he is not attending, he encourages those with tickets to still attend festivals and support country music.

The 27-year-old singer had been caught up in controversy after he was recorded shouting the n-word outside his Nashville home on Feb 2.

Wallen was scheduled to perform Tailgate N’ Tallboys this year. President of USA Concerts Wayne Klein, which promotes Peoria’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys, said he was disappointed with the withdrawal.

“I’m disappointed in Wallen’s withdrawal but grateful for our community who has shown an amazing amount of support for Tailgate N’ Tallboys this year. It has been a long pandemic lockdown, and we’re all looking for a safe and fun opportunity to kick-off the summer,” Klein said.

In response to the cancellation, USA Concerts will be adding another day of music to Tailgate N’ Tallboys. 2-day ticket holders will automatically receive and upgrade to 3-day passes.