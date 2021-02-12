Morgan Wallen dropped from Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert line up

FILE – Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After video surfaced of Country music star Morgan Wallen using a racial slur, he has been dropped from the Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert line up at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

The video surfaced in early February and for a time, Wallen was still scheduled to perform.

In a Facebook post Friday, Feb. 12, the Louisville Slugger staff condemned his words, saying they were “disappointed in his behavior.”

“We do not, and will not, tolerate or condone language or activities that are in direct opposition to our core values. We are a facility that promotes and enforces programs which celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion. Furthermore, we challenge Mr. Wallen to be better and encourage him to be part of the conversation towards positive change,” the statement read.