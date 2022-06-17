BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD)– Friday marked day two of the Tailgate and Tallboys country music festival at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

Fans from all across the state came to the festival and were eager to get a glimpse of country music star Morgan Wallen. Hundreds of fans lined up at the gates before 2:00 p.m. just to get front row spots for his performance.

The event brought country artists and fans together to tailgate and enjoy some country music. Attendee Sadie Mercer did exactly that and even made some friends along the way.

“We formed a group to hang out with and y’all become a family pretty much,” Mercer said.

Saturday is the final day of the festival and gates open at 2:00 p.m.