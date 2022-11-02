PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been arrested for driving while under the influence and causing a crash involving a utility pole and three vehicle occupants early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann Street and South Greenlawn Avenue in Peoria.

Shortly after the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.

Upon pursuit of the suspected vehicle, the driver crashed into a utility pole located on 500 South Shelley Street, near the Peoria Public Library. Several power lines were damaged.

There were three occupants in total inside the suspected vehicle, and they were all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited and arrested for multiple vehicle code violations, as well as aggravated fleeing, eluding, and DUI.

The crash caused the vehicle to roll over and knock down power lines. The Peoria Police Department shut down the intersection of Shelley and Millman but reopened it just after 5 a.m. this morning.

Peoria Police Department did not release the name of the driver, but told WMBD they plan to release more details later Wednesday.