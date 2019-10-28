Morning fire breaks out at apartment building

PEORIA, Ill. — A Monday morning fire broke out at a house converted to three apartments, causing everyone to evacuate.

Peoria Fire Department officials said the fire started just before 9 a.m. on the 2500 block of Starr St. One person woke up and alerted the other residents.

Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. There were four adults and two children inside.

Officials said the fire started in the attic. There was estimated damage of $30,000.

Due to the complexity of the layout of the building, this fire was brought under control in 25 minutes. Red Cross was dispatched for further assistance for the families involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.