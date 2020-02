NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) -- Since 2005 veterans from all over the U.S. have been taking part in the Honor Flight. It gives vets the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. and visit the memorials that honor the service and sacrifices of all military members.

The flight ends with a celebration at the airport, where community members come out and thank the heroes for their service. Giving them a kind of welcome back they may have never received after serving.