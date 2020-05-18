Breaking News
One dead, 3 hurt in Peoria following gunfire, car chase and police-involved shooting
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Morton bowling alley re-opens kitchen, offering carry-out and curbside pick-up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Potter’s Alley in Morton has had its bowling lanes closed since March, but recently reopened its kitchen.

The bowling alley, like other restaurants, now offers carry-out and curbside pickup.

Since reopening the kitchen the owners have revamped the menu, adding wraps, salads, and burgers. They’ve also changed their liqour license allowing them to sell packaged beer.

“With the carry-out it’s a little different, most people wouldn’t expect a carry-out service from a bowling alley, but smaller communities are a little different in that way. They’ve done a really good job in helping us out and helping us succeed in this,” said Owner Richard Jones

Jones says for right now business is “okay” because bowling is slower in the summer, but he hopes to have the alley at full capacity in the fall when league play rolls back up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News