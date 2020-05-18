Morton bowling alley re-opens kitchen, offering carry-out and curbside pick-up

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Potter’s Alley in Morton has had its bowling lanes closed since March, but recently reopened its kitchen.

The bowling alley, like other restaurants, now offers carry-out and curbside pickup.

Since reopening the kitchen the owners have revamped the menu, adding wraps, salads, and burgers. They’ve also changed their liqour license allowing them to sell packaged beer.

“With the carry-out it’s a little different, most people wouldn’t expect a carry-out service from a bowling alley, but smaller communities are a little different in that way. They’ve done a really good job in helping us out and helping us succeed in this,” said Owner Richard Jones

Jones says for right now business is “okay” because bowling is slower in the summer, but he hopes to have the alley at full capacity in the fall when league play rolls back up.