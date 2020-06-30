Morton business destroyed in large fire, officials contained the blaze; prevent spread

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Monday night fire destroyed a Morton equipment rental business.

The fire broke out at One Source Equipment Rentals at 945 Detroit Ave. in Morton. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

“It was fully involved meaning the entirety of the building was on fire by the time that we arrived. So it looks like the fire developed relatively quickly,” said Morton fire chief, Joe Kelley.

Five departments from Deer Creek, East Peoria, North Pekin and Tremont helped Morton fire crews extinguish the blaze. Kelley said the fire grew quickly because of propane and other flammables inside the building; fires of that magnitude cause concern for firefighters.

“Initially because it was such a large fire, we worry about starting fires in other buildings. It did catch some grass and a dumpster on fire, so we were fortunate other buildings didn’t catch,” Kelley said.

Kelley said in these situations involving large buildings and flames, it’s about making sure they have the resources available to fight the flames. He said most house fires don’t use much water, but in this instance, they used at least three fire hydrants.

“In most house fires, we usually don’t need to use a great deal of water, but when you have the large commercial buildings such as the one yesterday obviously that takes a lot more water,” Kelley said.

Kelley said no one who worked at the company was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Witnesses said they could see the fire’s smoke from miles away.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected