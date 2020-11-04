Morton businesses consider staying open or closing indoor dining through COVID-19 mitigation restrictions

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday is the first day of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan for Region 2, and while some restaurants in Central Illinois are closing down indoor dining, others are choosing to stay open.

“We’re at a significant decrease of our business, so it’s been very frustrating. It’s been hard to tell as a new business owner, especially in a new industry, if I’m doing everything right,” said John Thomas, the owner of Forge Steakhouse in Morton.

Thomas opened his business in January. Now, he says he’s risking fines and losing licenses to keep his business afloat.

“We’re staying open in the hopes that people will come out, but we don’t know if that’s going to happen,” said Thomas.

He said a carryout-only menu isn’t enough to cover expenses, so he chose to keep indoor dining open.

“Looking at those other regions that have been pushed into these areas and how long some of those have been in those mitigation measures, we didn’t think that we could weather the storm,” said Thomas.

On Monday, Morton Village President Jeff Kaufman released a statement saying in part, “The Village of Morton will not be actively enforcing the new measures.”

Kaufman is encouraging business owners to be “mindful” of mandates from the Tazewell County Health Department and licensing bodies.

Cathy Kemp, the owner of Kemp 208, said she’s closing indoor dining after recently recovering from previous shutdowns.

“We had just now gotten back to probably being more of what we were before of all of this,” said Kemp.

She said the new restrictions weren’t a surprise but said her business has been successful with a carryout-only menu.

“We just kind of have to think outside the box. We have to do some family meals, a different kind of menu that we run all day long,” said Kemp.

She said it’s thanks to community backing.

“I’m very blessed to have had the support that we have,” said Kemp.

Under the region’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, outdoor dining at bars and restaurants can stay open until 11 p.m.

Illinois Department of Public Health leaders said the region can’t return to Phase 4 until the area’s positivity rate is less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days.

