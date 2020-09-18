Morton celebrating new murals adorning the streets of downtown

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There are new sights to see in downtown Morton and they were unveiled Friday during the 54th annual Pumpkin Festival.

Murals adorning the walls of the Coldwell-Banker Realty building in downtown Morton along Main Street, painted by a local artist.

The outdoor art has been in the works for a few years and is part of the village and chamber’s plans to beautify downtown Morton. Leigh Ann Brown executive director of the chamber of commerce said she hopes the murals can be a place people can reflect.

“A lot of people walk, bike, drive through this area, so they’re very visible. It’s about creating a quality place and giving people the opportunity to celebrate our Morton community,” Brown said.

Brown also said people can enjoy the murals anytime and hopes they attract visitors to the downtown businesses.

