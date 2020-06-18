Morton Chief of Police to officially retire

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Craig Hilliard, the Chief of Police for the Morton Police Department, has officially announced his retirement Thursday.

Hilliard, who has worked in the department since 1983, sent a letter addressed to Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman announcing his final day of service, June 30.

Hilliard started his 37 years of service in the Morton Auxiliary Police Department and was sworn in as a regular officer in June 1986.

In his resignation letter, Hilliard stated he would like to thank the village board, the police commission, and his family.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both the Village Board and the Morton Police Commission for allowing me to take such an exhilarating ride and aiding in making my dream of becoming an officer a reality,” Hilliard stated. “Most importantly, I would like to thank my family for their love and support throughout my journey for without their patience and understanding I would not have been able to achieve all that I have.”

A special meeting will be held on June 22 by the board of trustees to raise Deputy Chief Jason Miller to the position of Chief of Police for the Village of Morton.

