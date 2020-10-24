Morton Cinema requesting community support amid pandemic

‘Our survival is threatened,’ company offering VIP passes to guests

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Cinema is requesting the community’s help to stay open as the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically effected its sales.

In a Facebook post, the family owned and operated theater explained the pandemic has caused many challenges and now that it has been allowed to re-open a new challenge- no new movies- has risen.

“Currently our survival is threatened. Over the course of this pandemic, we have seen revenues that spanned from absolute zero to less than 15% of our projected sales. Our monthly costs have not scaled in the same way. Rents, mortgages, equipment leases, taxes, insurance, utilities and payroll are all expenses that need to be paid. We are quickly approaching an inability to fund those on going expenses,” the post reads.

To help keep the doors open, the company is offering a solution in the form of VIP passes. Guests will be able to purchase passes good for five future admissions at a cost of $20.

The company said it expects new movies in 2021 as many were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We will need the support of the communities we serve to persevere through this point in our company and our industry’s history,” the post reads.

Passes are available to purchase at the theater, located at 2115 South Main Street in Morton. The passes are valid from Dec. 1, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2021.

The full Facebook post can be read below: