MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Marine Bank in Springfield will merge into the Morton Community Bank in 2023, according to a press release.

This merger will add 11 locations to the Morton Community Bank, and bring the total assets of the employee-owned bank to about $5.75 billion. The will also involve the acquisition of Marine Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Marine Bank, by Hometown Community Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Morton Community Bank.

“We are excited about the can-do spirit of Marine Bank,” said Andy Honegger, President and Co-CEO of Morton Community Bank. “We are looking forward to partnering with such a successful community bank, with talented and dedicated employees who will continue to serve their loyal customers.”

Morton Community Bank was established in 1960. Today the bank employs nearly 500 employees with 45 branch locations.