MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Morton Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the Morton Connect App has relaunched.

The chamber, in a news release, says the app is free to use and is available on Android and Apple platforms.

It offers the latest information on fun places to explore in Morton, as well as local deals and information on upcoming events including the Morton Pumpkin Festival.

The app was developed by local software engineers GoodJava LLC.

For questions regarding the Morton Connect App, contact the Morton Chamber at info@mortonillinois.org or (309) 263-2491.