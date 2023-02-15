MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Morton Dairy Queen is set to close, ending a town landmark.

According to Morton Chamber of Commerce Facebook, the Carius family-owned building will no longer be a Dairy Queen after 72 years due to system requirement changes taking place within Dairy Queen.

We would like to thank each and every one of you who have made each day special by stopping by to say hi, wave, honk your horn, greet Jim as he sprayed off the walks or purchased treats. We appreciate all of you that trusted us and allowed your family members to work here, walked your classes down on a sunny day (and sometimes not so sunny), gave us encouragement and criticism, sat here to talk with us and your friends, and all who so generously supported us in so many ways over the last 72 years. We know times have changed drastically over these years, but we have enjoyed the consistency of a “small town” feel and care, for which we will be forever grateful. Carius Family

Morton Chamber of Commerce continued, “Even though this difficult discussion brings a farewell to Dairy Queen, the Morton Chamber of Commerce and Morton Economic Development Council is thankful for all that the Carius Dairy Queen has provided to the Morton community and we are here to support the Carius family in next their endeavor.”