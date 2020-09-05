Morton District 709 releases weekly COVID-19 numbers

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 130 Morton District 709 students are at home quarantining as of Friday.

Morton Community Unit School District 709 Superintendent Jeffrey Hill released a COVID-19 weekly report Saturday morning. The report shows four students tested positive for COVID-19. A drop of eight students from last week. Three were high schoolers and one is an eight-grade remote learner.

Two-hundred-fifty-one students are now choosing remote learning.

Currently, 133 students are quarantining, but 59 students are expected to return in class Tuesday. However, Hill said staff numbers tell a different story.

The report shows two more staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Two more than last week. However, the quarantine numbers decreased by half. Now, five employees are quaratning and all are expected to return to class Tuesday.

Overall, about 2,830 students are attending school on any given day. The district’s positivity rate is .14% and the quaratine rate is 4.7%.

