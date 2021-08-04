Morton District 709 to follow new mask mandate

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton School District 709 announced that they will be following Gov. Pritzker’s new state-wide mask mandate Wednesday.

According to a Morton High School Facebook post, district 709 schools will follow the mandate that requires masks to be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The change comes after the district decided to make masks optional for students during their school board meeting Tuesday.

Morton will begin following the mandate tomorrow with students, parents, and teachers participating in the new student orientation.

Masks will be available for those that need them.