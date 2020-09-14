Morton Goodwill giving out PPE to community members

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Goodwill Donation Center distributed Personal protective equipment Friday.

Goodwill distributed the PPE as a thank you to the community. Neighbors were able to grab the bags of PPE which also included Cleaning supplies and Subway Gift cards.

Goodwill Distribution Center Case Manager Tyler Antram also wants to let the community know that they offer many other services during this uncertain time.

“We help with resume writing, interview prep, job search, networking with employers, applications, computer skills for those who may have been laid off and have to adapt to the digital age,” Antram said. “If you know someone in need of that, contact us, get a hold of us, and we can help you out with that.”

The Morton Goodwill will be distributing PPE again Friday, Sep. 18.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected