Morton gym hosts ugly Christmas sweater workout benefitting Pediatric Resource Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tuesday, a Morton gym raised funds for a local non-profit while getting in the Christmas spirit.

BRelentless Training and Performance Center hosted an ugly Christmas sweater workout.

The gym raised funds through personal and business donations, raffles, and merchandise purchases.

The money from the event will benefit the Pediatric Resource Center in Peoria. PRC provides services to child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect.

Justin Bolkema, owner of BRelentless, said in addition to raising funds, he hoped the event also increased awareness about the center.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the Pediatric Resource Center or what they even do, and awareness is one of the biggest things. Yes, the money, they’re a not-for-profit but spreading awareness, just giving back, and helping those that are less privileged than we are,” Bolkema said.

For every dollar spent on Friday, Bolkema said coaches at the gym were required to do ten minutes on the row machine.