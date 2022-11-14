MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton High School Marching Band placed second at the Bands of America grand national championships in Indiana, their highest placing in a national competition.



The Morton band performed “What’s the Matter” twice at Lucas Oil Stadium and once in preliminary competition.

Band director Tim Gray expressed his pride in his students for all their accomplishments.

“We take everybody, we don’t audition, which is a big difference from us and our competitors. I’m just so proud of how far they’ve come and how much they lift each other up and how much they represent the City of Morton when we’re out nationally,” said Gray.

Morton ended their 2022 marching season by going undefeated in four state competitions.

Those included Washington, Lincoln-Way, Belleville and the title of “Grand Champion” at the Illinois state marching band championships in October