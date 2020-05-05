Morton High School recognizes students in virtual honors night

MORTON, Ill. (WYZZ) — Morton High School recognized scholarship recipients and department award winners in a virtual honors night Monday.

The annual awards ceremony is being held virtually this year due to the ban on large gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morton High school Principal Deidre Ripka said the night captures the qualities they teach their students every day.

“While this isn’t how we’d like to end the school year, we feel that this night captures the qualities we teach our kids every day: perseverance, resilience, and leadership,” Ripka said. “The senior students recognized in this video through department awards and local scholarships are some of the best and the brightest through their work in the classroom and in our community.”

The virtual honors night honored students who won department awards, including the business student of the year and science student of the year, as well as scholarship recipients who were together awarded over $20,000 in scholarships.

The honors night can be watched here, and the full list of winners can be read below:

American Legion Post 318 Agnes Reilly Nursing Scholarship ($1,000) – Makayla Rankins

MEA Joe Witzig Scholarship ($1,000) – Chloe Mishler-Trerice and Morgan Behnke

Morton Athletic Boosters Scholarship ($1,000) – Amelia Chatwell and Tristan Parker

Arnett Community Service Scholarship – Heartland Bank ($500) – Natalie Collison

Morton Masonic Lodge ($500) – Ava Kaufman and Alexander Weber

Parent Organization Scholarship ($1,000) – Casey Hoffmire and Kyle Davis

Linda L. Callan Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Kelly Schaffnit

Renee Mahrt Memorial Scholarship ($1,500) – Olivia Knight

Kay Beth Jibben Bane Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Casey Hoffmire

William E. and Betty L. McCormick Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Chase Greene

Wayne L. Sampson Scholarship ($3,000) – Madison Ingold

Drew Cousins Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) – Tristan Parker

Morton Soccer Scholarship ($1,000) – Elliana Short

Ethel Gerber Scholarship ($1,600) – Zoe Gass

Kelli S. Hendryx Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) – Rachel Saunders

Morton Rotary Club Scholarship ($2,000) – Tori Larrabee

Morton Rotary Club Scholarship ($1,000) – Madison Cassidy

Business Student of the Year – Jack Hobson

Family and Consumer Science Student of the Year – Kyra Killion

Outstanding Artist Award – Miriam Walters

English Laureate Award – Kristen Canopy

Drama Student of the Year – Amelia Chatwell

Modern Language Outstanding Spanish Students – Kyra Killion and Chloe Mishler-Trerice

#OneMorton Community Service Award – Elaina Teater

Modern Language Outstanding French Students – Keaton Weber and Alexandra Cigelnik

Mathematics Department Distinguished Senior Awards – Alexandra Cigelnik, Kyle Davis, Kelly Schaffnit, and Evan Schick

Physical Education Outstanding Students – Gregory Tuley and Haley Stratton

Science Student of the Year – Kyle Davis

Social Studies Student of the Year – Ethan Boley and Alexandra Cigelnik

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award – Casey Hoffmire

