Morton teacher resigns after district investigates possible inappropriate relationship with a student

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton School District leaders confirmed Monday that Erin Kemp, a business teacher at Morton High School resigned last Thursday.

Kemp submitted her resignation following an investigation by the school district into a possible inappropriate relationship between Kemp and a student. School representatives reported the matter to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.

School adminsitators are directing all questions to Morton Police.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News