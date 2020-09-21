Morton teacher resigns after district investigates possible inappropriate relationship with a student

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton School District leaders confirmed Monday that Erin Kemp, a business teacher at Morton High School resigned last Thursday.
Kemp submitted her resignation following an investigation by the school district into a possible inappropriate relationship between Kemp and a student. School representatives reported the matter to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.
School adminsitators are directing all questions to Morton Police.
