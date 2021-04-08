Morton High School to get three new STEM labs

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A building that has been standing since 1954 is getting much-needed renovations.

The chemistry lab in Morton High School has been untouched for more than 60 years. The school recently opened bids on a project estimated to cost $1.4 million to go towards school improvements.

Those improvements include three new stem labs, new bleachers in the west gym, a roof replacement, and parking lot work.

The high school’s science teacher and head of the science department, Mary Holmgren, said this lab will allow students to incorporate science, technology, engineer, and mathematics (STEM) all in one room.

“In a modern science classroom, you are going to see the integration of not just science. You are going to be applying technology, you are going to be performing some engineering and you have to apply mathematics in a science classroom so it is nice to have space where you can work on that experimentation,” she said.

The school’s principal, Deidre Ripka told WMBD renovations are set to start in May when school is out for the summer and should be completed by the start of the new year school year.