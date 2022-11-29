MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first year, the Village of Morton had its Hometown Morton Community Bank Village Skate. The rink has synthetic ice so the warmer weather does not impact the fun.

Community members and business owners brought the idea together. Each night, a local school hosts the skating experience. Proceeds go to the public and private Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) groups in Morton.

“So, it’s great not only just to come down and have a new experience but also knowing that that’s either helping your direct school or giving back to all the great Morton public and private schools,” said Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigh Ann Brown.

Admission is $6 per person or $20 for groups of four. The rink is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday.