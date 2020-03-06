Morton Lady Potters fans cheer team on to State semifinal victory

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Lady Potters are advancing to the IHSA State Finals.

The team finished a semifinal game against Springfield Lanphier High School Friday afternoon. Morton is number one in the state, the defending state champion Lady Potters led by as many as 15 points.

But they had to make some big fourth-quarter plays to advance to Saturday’s State title game.

Lanphier cut that big Morton lead down to five in the fourth quarter, when Peyton Dearing found Lindsey Dullard for the hoop.

Dullard was named all-state yesterday, played like an all-stater Friday. She scores 23. Morton wins 48-36 to advance to tomorrow’s championship game against Chicago Simeon.

First of all, Morton students were fired up to be out of school, but it’s no secret there’s a ton of pride and respect in Morton for Lady Potters basketball.

Parents of players and cheering fans say the girls’ hard work is all paying off in Redbird Arena.

“Go Potters! Yooooooo!” cheered Morton High School junior Sam Miller.

Hard work, dedication. All characteristics Lady Potters fans say the girls have.

“They put so much time and effort in. You see them every day in the gym after school as you’re walking around. It’s a great team and they put in a lot of effort,” said Morton senior Keaton Weber.

“The girls have worked so hard and we are so proud of them, we’re ready to root them on,” said Kimberly Remmert, mother of Lady Potters Senior Olivia Remmert.

“We’re really proud of the girls for coming here. The community all comes. As you can see in the audience, there’s a lot of people here to support them,” said Morton Sophomore Breeley Brekke.

“The Morton community always bands together and supports whatever the sport is, and that’s something absolutely to be proud of,” Remmert said.

“They put us on a landmark almost. They make Morton standout. We call this the Potter Dome, not Redbird Arena cause we’re here every year,” Miller said.

But this success story hasn’t come without its challenges. Ericka Dearing, mother of Senior Guard Peyton Dearing, says no matter the obstacles, the Lady Potters pushed on.

“It’s just been unbelievable. This year we’ve kind of went through a lot with all the different injuries. Like, my daughter had kidney stones. Had to sit out. We’ve been able to overcome those obstacles and hopefully can keep it going today and tomorrow,” Dearing said.

They’re off to a good start! The Lady Potters defeated Springfield Lanphier 48-36 Friday. They’ll play for the championship Saturday at 1 p.m. in Redbird Arena.