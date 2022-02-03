Morton leaders: Curbside snow tunnels hazardous for children

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton leaders are trying to protect children from getting injured by snowplows near side streets and curbsides.

Morton plow drivers have expressed concern over the number of snow tunnels built near streets by children in a post on Facebook. When cleaning the streets, drivers have pushed the snow into massive piles, which local kids have been playing on.

While playing, they have made tunnels. This sounds like fun, but drivers are concerned they could go to clear the pile while a child is inside.

They want to keep children safe and ask that children play at least 10 feet away from the curb.

Although no incidents have occurred, Craig Loudermilk, the director of Morton Public Works, said there is always the fear that it could happen.

“I think a lot of times people forget the power and the weight of a snowplow, and the time it takes to stop,” said Loudermilk.

He said at this point, plow crews are just doing touch-ups on main roads and residential areas, but that children should still keep an eye out for them.