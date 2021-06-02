Morton man indicted on criminal sexual abuse charge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton man has been indicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Dakota McEvers, 27, was indicted for, “an act of sexual conduct for the purpose of the defendant or the victim’s sexual arousal or gratification.”

Court records indicate the victim, who was a minor at the time, was a family member of McEvers’.

A warrant has been issued and his bond has been set at $50,000. He has been ordered to have no contact of any kind, direct or indirect, with the victim.

The case has been assigned to judge Kevin Lyons. McEvers’ state’s attorney is David Gast.