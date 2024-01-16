PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton man was sentenced to 66 years in prison Tuesday for his part in a murder-for-hire scheme that left a rural Mackinaw woman dead and her husband seriously injured.

Nathaniel Maloney, 20, appeared in Tazewell County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder relating to the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of Rebecca Bolin who died after being shot several times. Her husband, Douglas Bolin, was shot four times and seriously wounded.

Maloney will serve 56 years on the murder charge, four years on the conspiracy count and six years on the attempted first-degree murder.

Tazewell County prosecutors said he’ll serve just over 60 years behind bars after he is given credit for 815 days already served and if he earns “good-time” credit on the two non-murder charges. Murder in Illinois requires a person to serve 100% of an imposed sentence.

The sentence came about 45 minutes after Dahlia Bolin, 17, pleaded guilty in the same courtroom and before the same judge to her part in the scheme to kill her parents. She received a 60-year prison term.

And like Dahlia, he said little during the hearing other than to answer the judge’s questions.

“Jolly, almost like Christmas Day”

Maloney was one of the two triggermen who went to the house off American Legion Road shortly after 9 p.m. The Bolins and their daughter, Dahlia Bolin, then 15, had just come home from dinner when the shootings happened.

The other triggerman, Andre Street, 19, of Groveland, is also charged in the case. His case is pending. A fourth person, Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton, is charged in connection with the shootings. She was the alleged driver. Her case is also pending.

As part of his plea deal, Maloney must testify against all three as well as anyone else who might yet be charged as part of the deal.

During a 20-minute statement of the state’s evidence, prosecutors laid out how Dahlia Bolin had sought out her colleagues to initially kill her father, Douglas, as she was having trouble with him. The plan was for them to show up on Oct. 21, the night before the actual shootings, and kill him.

The entire plan was laid out electronically as the four, along with three others who were not charged, discussed the matter. Dahlia was paying them $100,000 out of her parents’ life insurance plan, as well as giving them guns in return for the shootings.

Street and Maloney, the actual shooters, were to then rough her up and make the incident look like a botched robbery. Raeuber was the driver who brought them to and from her parents’ house, “knowing they planned to kill the parents,” according to prosecutors.

At some point, the plan changed to kill Rebecca Bolin as well. Dahlia, prosecutors said, messaged the group and also did a video conferencing call telling them to come over on Oct. 22 as they had just gotten back from dinner. She had disabled the house’s Wi-Fi so the surveillance cameras didn’t record, according to prosecutors.

Maloney and Street entered through the basement of the house, and saw Dahlia who seemed “giddy, and almost jolly like on Christmas Day,” prosecutors said. They went upstairs and shot the two parents from behind as they sat on a couch. Then they fled without staging the botched robbery.

Maloney, Street, and Raeuber were all arrested the following day. Maloney and Raeuber were found at a trailer in Edelstein while Street was arrested by Peoria police at a house in South Peoria.

Both guns used in the shooting were found and identified by Douglas Bolin as his. They were also matched to shells and bullets found at the scene.