MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton High School Marching Band took top honors and was named Grand Champion at the 2022 Illinois State Marching Band Championships.

The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus. It featured over 40 bands, 15 of which competed in the finals. Bands are assigned classifications based on school enrollment, from A (under 350 students) up to 6A (over 2,500 students).

The Morton Band has won the 2A classification–for schools with between 350 and 800 students–at the Illinois State Marching Band Championships for 17 consecutive years, but this was the first time they took the top prize.

The Marching Potters drum majors present the Grand Champion trophy to the rest of the band.

This was also the first time in 36 years that a school in the Class 2A division won Grand Champion at ISU.

Previously this year, Morton High School’s marching band, called the Marching Potters, won Best in Class and Grand Champion at both the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational and Washington High School Marching Invitational.

Next, the band will take their show titled “What’s The Matter?” to Belleville, IL on Oct. 29 before closing out the competitive season at the Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis in November. Last year, the Morton Band advanced to the semi-finals competing against over 100 bands from all over the country.

Before traveling to their next competition, the Potters will perform a community show on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at Carper Field in Morton. The event is free and open to anyone who would like to cheer on the award-winning band before their next competition.