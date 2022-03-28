MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A Morton nursing home has been fined after a resident was found near an interstate, after leaving the facility.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the incident happened on August 25 last year.

According to a report by IDPH, just before midnight, a male resident with a history of dementia and schizophrenia at Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton was found lying on a concrete barrier on an I-155 Broadway exit ramp. He was located one mile away from the nursing home.

During a conversation with police, the resident said that he was, “out on foot checking corn”.

After police brought the resident back to the facility, he left again the following morning and was found in the front parking lot.

In IDPH’s report, a nurse notes from June of 2021, revealed that the resident’s wife said he threatened to break out of the facility. His wife denied that he would carry it out, but said she was aware that he could possibly break out through a window.

IDPH classified the incidents as a Type A violation, resulting in a $25,000 fine for Aperion Care Morton Villa.

WMBD-TV reached out to the nursing home for comment, which they declined.