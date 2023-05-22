MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Police Department is asking the public for help to find who is responsible for recent vandalism.

On Sunday, Morton Youth Baseball Association posted several pictures on Facebook of vandalized property at the Westwood Park baseball fields. Morton police said there was about $3,000 worth of damage.

The police are looking into the vandalism and said anyone with information should call (309) 266-6666 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

The Morton Park District is working to clean up the vandalism this week, but there will be no disruption to any upcoming games.

We reached out to the Morton Youth Baseball Association, and they are not commenting at this time.