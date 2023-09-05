MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s National Organization for Women led a educational demonstration outside of Morton USD #709’s administration building before the Tuesday school board meeting.

Co-president Heather McMeekan’s purpose was to call attention to emails that were obtained through a FOIA request in August. McMeekan requested all emails sent to or from Ward Grundy Elementary School’s Principal Michael Saunders in March. According to the district’s website she requested emails with the terms “black lives matter,” “CRT”, “LGBTQ”, “gay,” and “colorful flag.”

McMeekan said she decided to send a request after receiving complaints from families alleging bullying based on sexuality and the display of The Ten Commandments and the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag in the school.

“We can’t even get at the racist bigotry because there’s far fewer allies willing to stand up to that too but it is happening,” McMeekan said.

Board President Tim Braker opened the meeting reading a statement.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to take a moment to address an article that criticized the FOIA’ed contents of Michael Saunders’ email. First of all, employees are generally allowed to use their school email for some personal use, as long as personal use does not interfere with their work. We have reveiewed our policies and employee handbook language and both make that clear. The board has addressed the importance of neutrality that we require in our employees in a fairly recent policy that the board passed. Policy 6:82 states, in part, MORTON CUSD 709 is committed to promoting and maintaining the utmost respect for all of our students and the various ethnicities and ideologies that those in our community possess. It also states: It is a high priority and an important goal of MORTON CUSD 709 to provide our students with the knowledge, tools, and skills needed to successfully navigate our global society as adults, regardless of the worldview they choose to adopt. So, it is our expectation that everyone in our district treats one another with respect, dignity, and kindness. Michael Saunders has a longstanding record of being a very effective and fair-minded educator in our district, showing kindness and caring to both his students and his staff. We fully support his leadership of Grundy Elementary School.” Tim Braker, Morton CUSD 709 President

Emotions were high during public comment which lasted for an hour. Several times Braker had to remind the audience to respect each other’s time. Commenters in support of Saunders spoke on his character and said they chose to live in Morton for a reason.

“We stand for something,” said Ben Robinson. “Evil prevails when good men do nothing. But if we stand together the minority of evil doesn’t have a chance.”

At one point a child wearing a pride flag shirt left the room crying.

“On the other hand the minority also does need to be loved. As that young boy that went out crying tonight, our hearts go out to him because he needs help, he needs counseling,” said Robinson.

Grundy staff also spoke in support of Saunders

“We were shocked when we read the article published about Michael Saunders because the accusations against him don’t represent his character or leadership in the work place in any fashion. In fact there are many reasons we feel honored to work at Grundy,” said second grade teacher Ashlie Reinert.

State Representative Bill Hauter took to the mic to give his support for the school board and staff.

“But we don’t have to defend your spotless education record,” he said. “It’s clear that there is an intense movement in this country to censor any belief or political position that they deem is unacceptable.”

He said tolerance and respect of others beliefs are no longer relevant principles.

“In our society you must agree, you must celebrate, you must participate, you must submit or you will be, all of us will be, criticized, investigated, harassed, intimidated, de-platformed, cancelled.”

Hauter said he hopes that someday soon that they’ll get to fundamental principles of the country’s democracy.

“Disagreement is not hate,” he said before asking the school board to persevere.

Religion was also brought into the mix at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I like my community and I want to live in a peaceful and a good and godly community. That can be done by teaching godly ways cause good only comes from God,” said Sue Martin. “I don’t want the school to be forced to teach gender orientation or the like to my grandchild or any other child. They know what gender they are, the gender God assigned them because God doesn’t make mistakes.”

During her time Tamara Woodmancy shared how she went to church with many people in the audience and also has children in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t care who thinks what about that. When they are in public school they have a right to know that they are supported,” she said. “Everything I heard about Michael Saunders I would have said that about him because when we went to Grundy and my grandkids were going to go Grundy I thought he was amazing. I believe him subscribing to these hateful emails is a disqualifier.”

McMeekan said with her group they hope to lay on the public record their charge that rights violations must end. She said the people who committed the violations need to be properly investigated. McMeekan also said they need to step down and repent elsewhere.

“I’m going to assume their good faith, good people elsewhere. But their conduct is so egregious, traumatic, hurtful and violates the rights of diverse children that it will impact them the rest of their lives,” she said.

McMeekan also warned the school board to properly handle the situation before lawsuits happen.

“This isn’t about character and it’s not about intention. It’s about harmful impact and rights violation. Take care of this stuff now before a lawsuit tears this school apart,” she said.

To see the emails from the FOIA request click here.