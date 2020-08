The library was only open for a week before closing its doors again.

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Public Library will close it doors to public again after an employee tested postive for COVID-19.

Tuesday the library announced on Facebook all library services will be suspended until Monday, Aug. 17, to thoroughly disinfect the building. While services like valet hold pickup will resume on Monday, the building will reopen to the public Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

The library reopened Aug. 5 for the first time since closing during the pandemic.