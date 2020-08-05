Morton Public Library Reopens

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Public Library has begun allowing patrons to enter the building again Wednesday.

The building was previously closed to the public to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The library will be open to the public Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All library staff and visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a mask when inside the building. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the building.

Morton Public Library Director Alissa Williams said they want to continue to follow the best recommendation from the state and local health authorities.

“We want to make sure our reopening procedures and policies continue to follow the best recommendations from state and local health authorities to minimize the possibility of the spread of coronavirus,” Williams said. “We believe the best way to do that is to move slowly and carefully towards reopening the building.”

The library has set a capacity limit, and has removed seating, toys, and games to limit time in the building.

Several services are also being suspended including study room availability, notary service, library book sale, newspapers, and local history browsing. Water fountain and bathroom access will also be limited.

The Morton Public Library will also be providing curbside pickup appointments on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The drive up book drop off remains closed, but books can be returned inside the library during open hours.

