MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year’s Pumpkin Festival at Potters Ally Monday.

According to The Executive Director of the Morton Chamber of Commerce, Leigh Ann Brown, this year’s theme is “Pumpkins Go 80s.”

“We are here at Potter’s Ally, they host a glow-up party, so we are really trying to get into the theme of ‘Pumpkins Go 80s’, and really launch the celebration of our 56th Morton Pumpkin Festival,” Brown said.

Brown said they are already hearing positive feedback about this year’s theme.

“A lot of Families and businesses are really talking about the excitement of celebrating the 80s and certainly celebrating the traditions that we all love and enjoy,” She said.

This year will feature a lip sync contest and a family zone across from Jefferson School.

The festival will be held from Sep. 14 through the 17.

More information about the festival is available on its website.