Morton Pumpkin Festival still on despite pandemic

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual Morton Pumpkin Festival is still on for this year.

Organizers said it will look very different due to the pandemic. There will still be opportunities to buy from vendors and enjoy live music.

Executive Director of the Morton Chamber of Commerce Leigh Ann Brown explained how this year’s setup will look.

“What we did is we spread things out through our community, really leveraged our number of chamber businesses, larger venues, larger parking lots,” said Brown.

She said those across town are just glad to still have the celebration. The kick-off for the festival will be virtual, but the rest will be live, in-person fun.

For more information about the festival and where things are scheduled to be for entertainment, check out the festival’s website.

