MORTON, Ill (WMBD)- Illinois Foodies have named Dac’s Smokehouse the #1 Barbecue in Illinois.

The Illinois Foodies travel all over the state to find the best of the best restaurants the state has to offer, and they’ve found one here in central Illinois.

Matthew White, owner of Dac’s Smokehouse, stated that it is nice to see all the hard work pay off.

White said, “We’re making everything. It’s a tremendous amount of work, and it’s nice to see all of our work culminate into something like this, receiving accolades like this.”

Known for their smoked chicken wings, pulled pork, and homemade sauces and rubs, White says it’s an honor to be chosen by the Illinois Foodies for this award.

“What’s so great about it is they do a lot of their work in Chicago and for them to be down here and wanting to represent us in central Illinois, it’s great,” said White.

He continued, “They eat all over the state, they eat at so many restaurants, go to so many events and festivals; for them to pick us out of all the other great places that are around the state is just a huge accomplishment for us.”

The veteran-owned restaurant has been in Morton since 2021.