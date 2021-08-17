Morton School Board hears community’s concern over masking in schools after decision to require them for all students

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of community members came out to speak up on universal masking in schools at the Morton School Board meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 17.

At the Morton Education and Administration Center, people addressed their concerns over both masking and no masking for students.

Dr. Kelsey Murray, a local family physician and Morton resident, is one of the people who agreed with the board’s decision to mandate all students wear masks.

“It’s a lot easier than being in the ICU being on a ventilator, and having your loved one die,” Murray said.

Others, like parent Brent Dyke, said they want the district to defy the mandate and allow parents to make the choice for their children.

“We need to get past the fear, that’s what needs to happen for us to get past this. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, it’s your choice. Let it be the parents to do that.”

Previously, the board wanted to make masking optional, but at the last meeting, they decided to mandate masking for all in schools.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hill said, for now, they’re sticking with universal masking, abiding by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order to require masks in all Illinois schools.

“Each attorney has told us that an executive order has the force of law,” Hill said. “Violating the mandate could then put the district at risk…of having your status in the school system not being recognized.”

Hill said they have been advocating for local control of the issue, and says he’ll be heading to Springfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to plea their case to Illinois State Board of Education officials.

Visit Morton Unit School District 709’s website to learn more about updates and future meetings.